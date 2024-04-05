Google Updates Its 'Circle To Search' Feature With 'In-Line Text Translation'; Here’s How It Works

He further added in the comments that a user needs to be on the latest beta version of the Google App for this to work. The user needs a device that supports Circle to Search, which currently includes the Pixel 6 or later version, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Users can use the "click to search" interface with a single click on the bluish animation that appears along with the lens icon and the microphone. A new option for the translate button is now available on the right side of the search bar.

Users can simply tap on the button to translate all the text on the screen into different languages. Users can visit the bottom of the screen to select or change the language.