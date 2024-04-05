Google Updates Its 'Circle To Search' Feature With 'In-Line Text Translation'; Here’s How It Works
Google constantly updates its features for an improved user experience. Recently, the tech giant updated its ‘circle to search’ feature with the introduction of ‘in-line text translation’ ease.
According to a report by Gadgets 360, this feature allows users to simply highlight, mark, or circle the desired text and translate it. This ‘circle to search’ feature is available only on a few devices and, hence, only a few users can use this feature.
The report quoted journalist Mishaal Rahman, who had highlighted the new feature in a post on X. "Circle to Search is rolling out in-line translation support! @Google announced last week that Circle to Search will add a new button that lets you instantly translate text onscreen, and this has now started to roll out to some users. (Thanks to Rahul on Telegram for the tip!)."
Circle to Search is rolling out in-line translation support!@Google announced last week that Circle to Search will add a new button that lets you instantly translate text onscreen, and this has now started to roll out to some users.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 3, 2024
(Thanks to Rahul on Telegram for the tip!) pic.twitter.com/PaYOlELRYX
He further added in the comments that a user needs to be on the latest beta version of the Google App for this to work. The user needs a device that supports Circle to Search, which currently includes the Pixel 6 or later version, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Users can use the "click to search" interface with a single click on the bluish animation that appears along with the lens icon and the microphone. A new option for the translate button is now available on the right side of the search bar.
Users can simply tap on the button to translate all the text on the screen into different languages. Users can visit the bottom of the screen to select or change the language.
According to the Gadgets 360 report, users who do not have access to the 'click to search' interface can still use the 'in-line translation' feature through Google Lens. Google Lens has a built-in translate feature that allows users to instantly change the language of the captured image or screenshot.
The primary advantage for users with a 'click to search' interface is that they do not have to switch apps to translate text or image, instead, they can translate text by staying within the app and enjoy an improved user experience.