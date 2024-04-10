Google Cloud Next 2024: Highlights From The Tech Giant's Conference

In the last six months, the tech giant has launched several capable models like the Gemini 1.5 Pro and combined them with multi-modal capabilities. This combination makes it convenient for users to comprehend huge data across different forms such as text, code, video, audio, and others and leverage it.

For instance, a gaming company can acquire a player’s performance analysis and recommend tips to enhance their experience. On the other hand, an insurance company can comprehend the text, video, or audio of the incident, report and simplify the claim process.

Furthermore, the tech company is expanding its accessibility to the latest version of the open model Gemma, which is now available on Vertex AI, a Google Cloud platform.