From Memory Movie To Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence Features To Try On Your iPhone

The first set of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone users have been launched by Apple Inc. With the release of iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence is now accessible via a free software update on the following iPhones: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

If you have any of these devices, below are some artificial intelligence features you must try: