Musk Says First Human Patient Has Received Brain Implant

On X, Musk wrote that Neuralink’s first product would be called Telepathy. It will enable “control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking,” he said Monday. Musk added that the product’s initial users will be people who have lost the use of their limbs. “Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer,” he wrote. “That is the goal.”