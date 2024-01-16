Elections In 2024: OpenAI Working To Prevent Abuse, Provide Transparency On AI-Generated Content

OpenAI emphasised its commitment to platform safety, focusing on providing accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and enhancing transparency. The organisation has formed a cross-functional team, bringing together expertise from safety systems, threat intelligence, legal, engineering, and policy departments to swiftly address potential abuse.

"We want to make sure that our AI systems are built, deployed, and used safely. Like any new technology, these tools come with benefits and challenges. They are also unprecedented, and we will keep evolving our approach as we learn more about how our tools are used", the company mentioned in the blog post.

This year, several countries, including the US and India are going to the polls. 2024 will reportedly be the biggest election year in history.

"As we prepare for elections in 2024 across the world’s largest democracies, our approach is to continue our platform safety work by elevating accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and improving transparency," the blog post stated.

”We expect and aim for people to use our tools safely and responsibly, and elections are no different. We work to anticipate and prevent relevant abuse such as misleading “deepfakes”, scaled influence operations, or chatbots impersonating candidates.”