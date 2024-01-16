Elections In 2024: OpenAI Working To Prevent Abuse, Provide Transparency On AI-Generated Content
This year, several countries, including the US and India are going to the polls. 2024 will reportedly be the biggest election year in history.
In an effort to safeguard the democratic process during the upcoming 2024 elections, OpenAI has implemented new policies to prevent misuse of its generative AI technologies like ChatGPT and DALL·E.
These policies aim to ensure the responsible use of AI tools and address potential threats to election integrity.
OpenAI emphasised its commitment to platform safety, focusing on providing accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and enhancing transparency. The organisation has formed a cross-functional team, bringing together expertise from safety systems, threat intelligence, legal, engineering, and policy departments to swiftly address potential abuse.
"We want to make sure that our AI systems are built, deployed, and used safely. Like any new technology, these tools come with benefits and challenges. They are also unprecedented, and we will keep evolving our approach as we learn more about how our tools are used", the company mentioned in the blog post.
"As we prepare for elections in 2024 across the world’s largest democracies, our approach is to continue our platform safety work by elevating accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and improving transparency," the blog post stated.
”We expect and aim for people to use our tools safely and responsibly, and elections are no different. We work to anticipate and prevent relevant abuse such as misleading “deepfakes”, scaled influence operations, or chatbots impersonating candidates.”
Key initiatives include:
Preventing Abuse: OpenAI is actively working to anticipate and prevent abuse, such as misleading deepfakes, scaled influence operations, and chatbots impersonating candidates. The organisation employs red teaming, user engagement for feedback, and safety mitigations to reduce potential harm.
Usage Policies: OpenAI regularly refines usage policies for ChatGPT and the API to combat potential misuse. Builders are not allowed to create applications for political campaigning and lobbying. Additionally, chatbots impersonating real people or institutions, as well as applications that deter participation in democratic processes, are prohibited.
Transparency around AI-generated Content: OpenAI is working on enhancing transparency around image provenance, implementing digital credentials for images generated by DALL·E. Efforts are on to experiment with a provenance classifier to detect such images, providing users with more information about origin of the content.