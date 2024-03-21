Doctors Transplant Crispr-Edited Pig Kidney Into Living Patient

TechnologyDoctors Transplant Crispr-Edited Pig Kidney Into Living Patient
Doctors successfully transplanted a genetically-edited pig kidney into a man with end-stage disease, a step towards using animal sources to help alleviate critical shortages of organs available for transplants.
Surgeons transplant a genetically modified pig kidney into a living human recipient at Massachusetts General Hospital.
The 62-year-old patient is recovering from the four-hour procedure performed March 16 and is expected to be discharged soon, according to a statement from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The patient, Richard Slayman, had an earlier kidney transplant in 2018 that began failing last year.
The procedure used Crispr gene-editing technology to adapt the organ for transplantation into a human body, building on previous efforts to use pig kidneys to treat organ failure temporarily, or in the bodies of brain-dead humans. The development may help approximately 90,000 patients in the US waiting for kidney transplants.