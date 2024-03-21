Cognizant, Google Cloud Expand AI Partnership To Drive Software Development Productivity

Cognizant and Google Cloud have announced an expansion of their partnership to enhance the software delivery lifecycle and accelerate developer productivity.

Cognizant will adopt Gemini for Google Cloud in two ways: by training its associates to use Gemini for software development assistance and integrating Gemini's capabilities within its internal operations and platforms.

By using Gemini, developers will be equipped to write, test and deploy code faster with the help of artificial intelligence-powered tools, improving the reliability and cost efficiency of building and managing client applications, Cognizant said.

Cognizant and Google Cloud will utilise Gemini in order to help enterprises build applications quickly, test code and swiftly remediate issues to improve performance through the software delivery lifecycle.

"Software development is one of the jobs likely to benefit most from the way generative AI is redefining the anatomy of work," Ravi Kumar S, chief executive of Cognizant, said. "Cognizant has committed to investing $1 billion in generative AI over three years because we believe it is a powerful tool to amplify human potential, and our partnership with Google Cloud is central to this commitment."