Cognizant, Google Cloud Expand AI Partnership To Drive Software Development Productivity
Cognizant will adopt Gemini for Google Cloud and enable associates on Google Cloud's latest AI technologies.
Cognizant and Google Cloud have announced an expansion of their partnership to enhance the software delivery lifecycle and accelerate developer productivity.
Cognizant will adopt Gemini for Google Cloud in two ways: by training its associates to use Gemini for software development assistance and integrating Gemini's capabilities within its internal operations and platforms.
By using Gemini, developers will be equipped to write, test and deploy code faster with the help of artificial intelligence-powered tools, improving the reliability and cost efficiency of building and managing client applications, Cognizant said.
Cognizant and Google Cloud will utilise Gemini in order to help enterprises build applications quickly, test code and swiftly remediate issues to improve performance through the software delivery lifecycle.
"Software development is one of the jobs likely to benefit most from the way generative AI is redefining the anatomy of work," Ravi Kumar S, chief executive of Cognizant, said. "Cognizant has committed to investing $1 billion in generative AI over three years because we believe it is a powerful tool to amplify human potential, and our partnership with Google Cloud is central to this commitment."
Over the next 12 months, Cognizant will train associates across multiple functions on Google Cloud's AI offerings. The company will work to integrate Gemini into its automated platforms and accelerators, beginning with the Cognizant Flowsource platform for developers.
"Generative AI has the potential to significantly improve every stage of the software delivery lifecycle, helping developers quickly generate code, troubleshoot issues and automate processes," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said. "By training and enabling its workforce on Gemini for Google Cloud, Cognizant can expedite the speed and quality of software development projects for joint customers."
The collaboration is expected to enhance Cognizant's ability to analyse incident reports, identify root causes and implement resolutions. AI-powered chat capabilities within Flowsource will enable users to accelerate development of code, automate tests and documentation, and increase self-service automation for business users, Cognizant said.
By applying Gemini's natural language interface for Neuro AI and Neuro IT Operations, users will be able to request status updates on operations and new services. According to Cognizant, it will also enable faster information retrieval and analysis, allowing users to extract insights and use a natural chat interface to query knowledge-based articles, manuals and best practices.
Cognizant will establish a Gemini Studio within each of its Cloud AI Innovation hubs in Bengaluru, London and Plano, Texas, to help enterprise customers ideate, develop and scale AI solutions. The company also said it will continue its expansion in India to accelerate customer success with generative AI solutions.