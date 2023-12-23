Coforge Partners With Microsoft To Offer Generative AI Solutions For Enterprises

Indian information technology services company Coforge Ltd. has partnered Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to help enterprises adopt artificial intelligence solutions for solving business challenges and exploring potential opportunities through AI.

According to Coforge, the collaborative ecosystem will foster innovation, knowledge-sharing and exchange of best practices in generative AI adoption. As part of the collaboration, Coforge will offer specialised workshops, training sessions and resources to help organisations understand the benefits of generative AI and leverage it in their operations.

Vic Gupta, executive vice president, Microsoft Business Unit, Coforge, said, “Coforge's collaboration with Microsoft to develop generative AI solutions marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform enterprise possibilities. Benefitting from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to embrace AI-driven transformation.”

Coforge’s generative AI solutions, powered by Azure OpenAI Service, will help improve decision-making through data-driven insights, enhance customer interactions, improve operations and enable optimisation and scaling of processes, the company said.

The collaboration comes on the heels of the recent launch of Coforge Quasar, the company’s generative AI platform designed to build enterprise AI capabilities. The company had also introduced Quasar Responsible AI, a solution that aims to make AI offerings ethical, fair, transparent and regulatory compliant.