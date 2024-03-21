Cloudera To Collaborate With Nvidia To Expand Gen AI Capabilities For Enterprises

Data lake software company Cloudera has expanded its collaboration with Nvidia Corp. to deliver end-to-end generative artificial intelligence workflows in production.

The collaboration will integrate enterprise-grade Nvidia NIM microservices, part of the AI Enterprise software platform, into Cloudera Machine Learning, a Cloudera Data Platform service for AI/machine learning workflows.

By leveraging Nvidia’s microservices, Cloudera Machine Learning will enable organisations to derive more value from their enterprise data by bringing AI workflows, AI platform software and accelerated computing to the data, Cloudera said.

Enterprise data, combined with a full-stack platform optimised for large language models, plays an important role in advancing an organisation’s generative AI applications from pilot to production.

Nvidia NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices allow developers to link AI models to their business data, including text, images and visualisations, to generate contextually relevant responses.

Developers using these microservices can deploy applications through Nvidia AI Enterprise, which provides optimised runtimes for building, customising and deploying enterprise-grade LLMs.

Cloudera Machine Learning will integrate model and application serving supported by Nvidia microservices with the aim of boosting model inference performance across workloads. With the new AI model-serving functionality, organisations can achieve low-latency serving and auto-scaling for models deployed on public and private clouds, Cloudera said.

Cloudera will also offer integrated Nvidia NeMo Retriever microservices to better connect custom LLMs to enterprise data, enabling users to build retrieval-augmented generation-based applications for production use.

“In addition to delivering powerful generative AI capabilities and performance to customers, the results of this integration will empower enterprises to make more accurate and timely decisions while also mitigating inaccuracies, hallucinations and errors in predictions,” said Priyank Patel, vice president of AI/ML products at Cloudera.

With the planned addition of Nvidia microservices and integration with AI Enterprise, Cloudera Data Platform aims to deliver end-to-end hybrid AI pipelines. This will help organisations build, customise and deploy LLMs that support generative AI, including applications such as coding co-pilots, chatbots, text summarisation apps and contextual search.

“Enterprises are eager to leverage their massive volumes of data for generative AI to build custom copilots and productivity tools,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise products at Nvidia. “The integration of Nvidia NIM microservices into the Cloudera Data Platform offers developers a way to more easily and flexibly deploy LLMs to drive business transformation.”