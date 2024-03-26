Cisco Introduces New AI-Powered Collaboration Devices For Hybrid Work

Cisco has unveiled multifunctional devices that aim to deliver modern collaboration experiences to today’s hybrid workforce. The company announced the launch of the Cisco Board Pro G2, an artificial intelligence- and touch-enabled collaboration device, and Cisco Desk Phone 9800 Series, which is designed to allow users to turn a desk into a personalised workspace.

While research finds that employees are increasingly open to coming to the office, over 50% of employers and employees don't think the office is equipped with the technology needed to enable meaningful collaboration at scale. The Cisco Board Pro G2 and Cisco Desk Phone 9800 series aim to support organisations as they transition into permanent hybrid models and reconfigure workspaces to enable smooth collaboration.

"Cisco is expanding our portfolio of collaboration devices to deliver modern experiences to every corner of the office—from individual workspaces, to meeting rooms of all sizes and configurations,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. “With AI built in from the ground up, our voice and video devices are changing what’s possible for hybrid workers.”

Cisco Board Pro G2

The Cisco Board Pro G2 is an AI-powered device designed for small and medium-sized workspaces, including huddle spaces, meeting rooms and classrooms. The touch-enabled meeting and collaboration board offers uniform experiences for both in-room users and those joining remotely.

According to Cisco, the collaboration board features an intelligent 96-megapixel dual-lens camera system so that remote participants can get better views of people in the room. Its AI virtual zoom capability uses advanced image processing to extend camera reach in longer rooms. Multi-stream layouts in Webex Meetings allow users to see an overview of the room plus close-up of the speaker.

It features an Nvidia chipset and computing engine, designed to improve video and audio quality, better capacity to run web applications and optimised camera views. Users can utilise the device for video conferencing, interactive annotation and digital whiteboarding, including Microsoft Teams Rooms certification for Microsoft, Miro, Mural and Webex visual collaboration applications, Cisco said.

The device is powered by the RoomOS secure operating system, and natively supports Cisco Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Cisco Desk Phone 9800 Series

The Cisco Desk Phone 9800 Series is designed for modern offices with open floorplans and shared desk spaces. It offers collaboration with the flexibility to run on-premises or on a cloud calling platform.

The phone improves personalisation through the ability to reserve desks in advance and use wayfinding to locate them. Employees can reserve a desk in Cisco Spaces or scan a QR code to check-in, view contacts and call history and join meetings. The phones feature a quick-access action button that can be customised for needs such as IT support and emergency calls, Cisco said.

According to Cisco, it offers secure log-in protections and end-to-end encryption for meetings and calls through Trusted Platform Module 2.0 hardware for secure encryption. Through the PhoneOS software, users can transition between desks and RoomOS-powered meeting spaces.

The 9800 series reduces deployment and manageability complexities by providing IT admins and facilities with a single device for desk reservation and enterprise calling.

In terms of sustainability, the phones comprise more than 74% post-consumer recycled plastics, Cisco said. Low power modes improve energy efficiency, and energy usage and carbon emission information is available in Control Hub. According to Cisco, two phones in the series have received EnergyStar certification.