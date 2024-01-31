Budget 2024: Expectations From Global Capability Centres Sector

India to become the world hub for global capability centres needs proactive support from the government, as Budget 2024 can play a key role in facilitating growth and sustainable development in the sector.

Thus, the interim budget—it is not full-fledged because of the scheduled general election this year—to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1 will be eagerly anticipated by all stakeholders.

The global capability centres sector in the country is going from strength to strength despite global economic headwinds. A resurgent economy, software exports, a skilled IT workforce, expansion into Tier-2 cities, better infrastructure and a favourable environment are driving the creation of GCCs in India.

Additionally, the demand for technologies and digital capabilities, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics and data science, is further fuelling the GCC sector. GCCs are improving their standing in the value chain by evolving into centres of excellence for innovation and digital transformation.

“The demand for IT skills, especially in new-age technologies—AI, ML, analytics, data science and other digital capabilities—continues to surge, presenting an opportune time for GCCs to further scale and usher in the next phase of the digital revolution in India,” said Manoj Nair, head of Global Delivery Centres at Fujitsu.

As of 2023, India has around 1,580 GCCs, which are playing a critical role in the growth of the technology sector. This number is expected to cross 1,900 by 2025 and 2,400 by 2030. According to EY, the domestic GCC market size is expected to reach $110 billion by 2030, with the number of GCCs expected to scale to 2,400.

“Over the past few years, there has been a major shift in how GCCs operate—from delivering cutting-edge services to becoming powerful innovation hubs. These GCCs, with their vast trove of STEM talent and heavy investments in technology and upskilling, are uniquely positioned to spearhead digital transformation for customers. Our technical capabilities across AI, ML, data science, cloud, automation, and enterprise applications are crucial to powering deep research and product development,” Nair said.

However, for India to become the global hub of GCCs, government assistance is critical in the areas of infrastructure development, consistent taxation laws, talent development, and fostering an innovation-friendly environment.

As GCCs continue to invest in reskilling talent in the face of an evolving tech landscape and building demand-based and niche skills in relevant areas, they are playing a crucial role in employment generation for India, Nair said. He added that Budget 2024 will have an important role to play in facilitating the growth of Indian GCCs and addressing areas critical to the sector.

“With GCCs being a major engine for economic growth, Budget 2024 can play a key role in facilitating growth and sustainable development. GCCs require support and investment in infrastructure and the growth environment. Budget 2024 can help GCCs further scale and accelerate innovation at a faster rate as India emerges as the world's technology and services hub,” Nair said.