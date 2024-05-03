BlackBerry Launches AI-Powered Managed Detection And Response Solution CylanceMDR

BlackBerry Ltd. has launched its new and expanded CylanceMDR, offering managed detection and response protection powered by the Cylance AI platform and supported by security operations centre analysts.

CylanceMDR—earlier called CylanceGUARD—now offers three new packages, standard, advanced and on-demand, BlackBerry said. BlackBerry designed the packages to tackle various cybersecurity challenges businesses encounter, such as AI detection and expert support.

The company added that advisory and tuning services support the solution, which includes hands-on onboarding, alert triage, investigation, managed threat hunting, digital forensics, comprehensive incident response, and critical event management.

"CylanceMDR offers more than just industry-leading technology; you're getting a true AI-driven MDR fuelled by proprietary threat intelligence," said Nathan Jenniges, senior vice president and general manager at BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "Our philosophy is to combine our technical excellence with our human expertise to provide unparalleled support to organisations of any size."

"To give them the ultimate peace of mind, we also provide a guarantee of up to $1 million to cover security incident costs for eligible CylanceMDR advanced customers," Jenniges added.

It also offers an on-demand solution for enterprises with established security teams seeking in-depth investigation and response to threats. According to BlackBerry, the service offers direct assistance, threat triage, and investigation and response capabilities, serving as an addition to existing security frameworks.

BlackBerry said that in independent testing, Cylance AI threat detection acted up to 13 times faster, preventing 98% of attacks. More effective protection and less strain on IT resources makes deploying CylanceMDR less expensive than building an in-house security operations centre.

"Given the spiralling cost of a data breach and a growing skills deficit, MDR solutions are gaining popularity as a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for today's enterprise," said Craig Robinson, research vice president, security services, IDC. "The right combination of knowledge and expertise with technology can effectively address the pressing time, resource and cost constraints that heavily impact the effectiveness of any defensive strategy."