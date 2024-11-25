India's Generative AI Ecosystem Sees Six Times Growth Amid Global Downturn

"The generative AI landscape is evolving rapidly, reshaping technology service providers and unlocking new capabilities. Providers are re-evaluating strategies and increasing investments in technology and talent. second quarter of Fiscal 2025, marked a key shift in India's GenAI space, with funding focused on impactful applications that enhance productivity. Future success will rely on strategic innovations, pilot project results, and lessons learned along the way," Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at NASSCOM, said.