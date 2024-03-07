HCLTech Ties Up With ServiceNow For Gen-AI Solutions

NDTV ProfitTechnologyHCLTech Ties Up With ServiceNow For Gen-AI Solutions
IT firm HCLTech on Thursday said it has partnered with American software company ServiceNow to offer Gen-AI-led solutions for driving efficiency and cost-savings in businesses.

07 Mar 2024, 06:10 PM IST
ServiceNow Inc. signage during the Singapore FinTech Festival in Singapore, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The festival runs through Nov. 17. Photographer: Lionel Ng/Bloomberg
ServiceNow Inc. signage during the Singapore FinTech Festival in Singapore, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The festival runs through Nov. 17. Photographer: Lionel Ng/Bloomberg

HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow’s entire suite of products, HCLtech said in a statement.

It said the partnership will help enterprises realise cost-savings and enhance cross-department efficiency and productivity.

'HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world’s leading businesses,' said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow.

'It is an honour to extend our partnership to the co-creation of industry-specific GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence) solutions that will ignite our customers' growth engines with transformative experiences”.

HCLTech and ServiceNow will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and the 'Fluid NOW' centers of excellence in London, New York, and Noida for enterprises to explore the latest GenAI solutions.

