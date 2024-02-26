Bhavish Aggarwal Launches Krutrim AI Chatbot; Here's How To Use It
"Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms," the founder of India's first AI unicorn said.
Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal-led Krutrim on Monday launched a ChatGPT like AI chatbot.
The AI chatbot is rolling out in public beta, Aggarwal said in a post on X and asked users to give their feedback.
"This is a start for us and our first generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base," he wrote.
"While some hallucinations will be there but much lower for Indian contexts than other global platforms. And we will be working overtime to find and fix!" Aggarwal said.
Aggarwal said that Krutrim has been strongly rooted into Indian values and data with over 10+ Indian languages and is ready to assist in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even 'Hinglish.'
As promised, starting the @Krutrim AI public beta roll out today. Use it here: https://t.co/ZLVMelYEbz— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 26, 2024
This is a start for us and our first generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback.
Whileâ¦
The announcement comes a month after Krutrim became India's first AI unicorn after raising $50 million at a $1 billion valuation.
The firm announced the successful closure of its first round of funding in a statement. The round was led by "prominent investors such as Matrix Partners India and others," it said.
How To Use Krutrim AI Chatbot?
Step 1: Visit the Krutrim website: chat.olakrutrim.com
Step 2: Login by using the OTP received on your mobile number.
Step 3: Once logged in, users can select the language of their choice and enter the command they wish.
Step 5: The AI chatbot will generate inputs as per the command.
The company had launched this chatbot in December 2023 for early access. "We will build for enterprises and consumers both, going ahead," Aggarwal said then.
The data being fed into Krutrim as an LLM will be from proprietary datasets, data partnerships and other open platforms, he said.
Here’s a glimpse of what the chatbot can do:
Ayodhya is the true embodiment of Bharat, and it is a momentous day today that transcends beyond faith alone.— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 22, 2024
Itâs a moment of cultural renaissance for our country which will be instrumental in our efforts of nation building. Our future will be built with the strength andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/YmIruIP5ec
C++ Code to do Bubble Sort#KrutrimAI pic.twitter.com/9rfVClC3GB— à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤® (@Krutrim) December 18, 2023
A story about a small-town boy who became a big Bollywood star. ð#KrutrimAI pic.twitter.com/ealXPRFGJ8— à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤® (@Krutrim) December 18, 2023
Bengali Poem about Indian Monsoonsð§ï¸#KrutrimAI pic.twitter.com/njqrWabY8W— à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤® (@Krutrim) December 18, 2023