Bhavish Aggarwal Launches Krutrim AI Chatbot; Here's How To Use It

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal-led Krutrim on Monday launched a ChatGPT like AI chatbot.

The AI chatbot is rolling out in public beta, Aggarwal said in a post on X and asked users to give their feedback.

"This is a start for us and our first generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base," he wrote.

"While some hallucinations will be there but much lower for Indian contexts than other global platforms. And we will be working overtime to find and fix!" Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal said that Krutrim has been strongly rooted into Indian values and data with over 10+ Indian languages and is ready to assist in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even 'Hinglish.'

"Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms," the founder of India's first AI unicorn said.