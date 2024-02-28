Apple Met With DOJ Antitrust Chief In Last-Ditch Bid To Avoid Expected Suit

To comply with those rules, Apple said it will allow customers to download software from outside its App Store, use alternative payment systems and more easily choose a new default web browser. Yet several developer groups have slammed Apple’s proposed changes as “malicious compliance” with the EU’s rules, criticizing the iPhone maker for introducing new fees for payment processing and a €0.50 per app installation fee for software downloaded more than 1 million times. While Apple said most developers in the EU would see their payments decrease or stay the same, developers say the new fee will force them to stay within the App Store or face prohibitive payments.