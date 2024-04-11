Apple Alerts Of Pegasus-Like Spyware Attacks On Select Individuals

"Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware attacks, likely because of who they are or what they do. Such attacks are vastly more complex than regular cybercriminal activity and consumer malware, as mercenary spyware attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices," the notification said.

The notification has come at a time when around 60 countries, including India, are going for elections this year.