Amazon’s Video Ad Push Aims To Turn TVs Into Shopping Carts

Amazon expects Prime Video ads to reach 115 million US viewers each month. BofA estimates that the new business will generate $5 billion in annual revenue right out of the gate, with $3 billion from ad sales and an additional $1.8 billion from Amazon Prime subscribers who opt to pay the higher price for ad-free content. Amazon will quickly supplant Google’s YouTube next year to be the No. 2 seller of connected TV advertising in the US behind Hulu, according to Insider Intelligence. Netflix has a larger audience, but it let subscribers opt into a lower-cost, ad-supported tier. Amazon is forcing the ads on everyone unless they opt to pay more, which is expected to give it a large advertising audience immediately.