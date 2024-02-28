AI Chatbots Not Ready For Election Prime Time, Study Shows

The big tech companies and the newer AI startups are all making efforts to establish safeguards to ensure election integrity. For example, Anthropic has recently said it’s redirecting voting-related prompts away from the service. Alphabet’s Google said last year that it would restrict the types of election-related queries for which its AI would return responses. And OpenAI, Amazon.com Inc., Google and 17 other major players in AI technology have formed a consortium to try to prevent AI from being used to deceive voters in upcoming global elections.