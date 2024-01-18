Accenture, SandboxAQ Tie Up Over AI-Driven Threat, Quantum-Based Decryption Attack Protection

Professional services company Accenture and enterprise SaaS solutions provider SandboxAQ have partnered to deliver artificial intelligence and quantum computing solutions to help enterprises identify and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

According to a recent Accenture research, executives’ top concern for 2024 is the ability to adapt to advancements in technology and innovations such as AI. This is notable because cybercriminals are using AI-enabled tools to advance ransomware attacks, obtain user passwords and spear phish employees. To defend against such attacks, enterprises are transitioning to a zero-trust architecture, which requires strong cryptographic management.

The two companies will provide AI-enabled cryptographic management leveraging SandboxAQ’s Security Suite, with the objective of helping organisations defend against the growing threat of quantum computing-based decryption attacks. The solution will enable organisations to scan files, applications and network traffic to make on-premise or cloud data secure even when attackers break through firewalls and network endpoints, Accenture said.

“With the increased use of AI and generative AI, cyberattacks are becoming more targeted and precise. Our collaboration with SandboxAQ will better equip organisations to defend against a myriad of cybersecurity and quantum risks before a cyber adversary can strike,” said Paolo Dal Cin, global lead of Accenture Security.

Through the partnership, Accenture will help enterprises leverage SandboxAQ’s AI and simulation solutions, which are currently being used to accelerate drug discovery and advance materials science and SandboxAQ’s quantum sensing solutions, which are being tested in geomagnetic navigation systems and next-generation medical imaging devices.

“Cyberattacks are on the rise and are severely impacting enterprises and governments. With Accenture, we’ll be able to provide comprehensive cryptographic management solutions that will protect their clients against both current and future threats,” said SandboxAQ CEO Jack D Hidary.

According to Accenture, the two companies are together helping a global non-profit health organisation mitigate its quantum risk. They are working to enhance the organisation’s quantum security strategy and discover the most at-risk uses of cryptography across its networks, third parties and vendors as well as their public networks.

Accenture said that it has developed a roadmap and partnered with technology providers like SandboxAQ to help organisations secure their data and communications as quantum computing rises. It has also designed a Quantum Security Maturity index to give corporate boards and executives a way to measure their quantum security infrastructure against their peers and identify areas for improvement.