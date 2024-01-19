71% Of Indian Retailers Plan To Adopt Generative AI In Next 12 Months: EY Survey

The retail industry, which is known for being adaptable, is poised for change with the advent of generative artificial intelligence, a recent survey conducted by EY found. While the sector has traditionally relied on data to predict consumer behaviour and handle inventories, it's ready to use Gen AI to gain insights and enhance efficiency.

According to the survey report, 6% of organisations in the Indian retail sector have already implemented Gen AI, and a substantial 71% plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, highlighting its perceived value to the sector.

Current retail investments in AI, pegged at $5 billion, are expected to soar to $31 billion by 2028. Of the survey respondents, 88% believe Gen AI will have medium to high impact on their retail business.

The highest impact of Gen AI is expected to be in the areas of customer engagement, unstructured data intelligence, content and creativity, and intelligent process automation. Of the respondents, 76% expect customer experience to have the highest impact of Gen AI, but the industry is exploring its impact on product innovation (65%), cost reduction (54%) and the entire value chain (50%).

According to the report, Gen AI could potentially elevate the retail sector’s profitability by 20% by 2025. The technology not only reduces overheads but can increase sales through tailored consumer experiences, and local retailers can also provide hyper-local personalised shopping experiences by integrating Gen AI tools.

While Gen AI promises insights for retailers, the industry also faces ethical considerations and challenges. Privacy concerns arise with location tracking of customers for real-time promotions, necessitating transparency in data usage.

“It's clear that the retail landscape is on the brink of a transformative era. But as we ride this wave, privacy, ethics, and readiness take centre stage. Board, CEO and CIO leadership must navigate this AI revolution, balancing innovation with responsibility to craft a future where technology not only drives profits but also enriches our shopping experiences with integrity and transparency,” said Angshuman Bhattacharya, national leader, consumer product and retail sector, EY India.

The survey also indicated that 80% of organisations express low-to-moderate readiness for Gen AI, citing unclear use cases and a skills gap. Currently, 82% prefer partnerships with external tech providers for Gen AI implementation.