68% Indian Tech Services CXOs Say Gen AI Will Have High To Existential Business Impact: EY

Even as the technology services sector remains stressed, given global macroeconomic headwinds and a weak demand environment, generative artificial intelligence has fast become a strategic imperative for Indian tech services companies.

Companies are making significant investments to leverage the technology's potential for their customers and their own organisations.

According to an EY survey, 68% of Indian tech services chief experience officers believe that gen AI will have a high to existential impact on their businesses. The CXOs believe that gen AI's impact will be highest in the area of customer experience (89% of respondents), followed by innovation (66%), cost reduction (48%) and revenue growth (48%).