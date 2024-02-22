68% Indian Tech Services CXOs Say Gen AI Will Have High To Existential Business Impact: EY
Even as the technology services sector remains stressed, given global macroeconomic headwinds and a weak demand environment, generative artificial intelligence has fast become a strategic imperative for Indian tech services companies.
Companies are making significant investments to leverage the technology's potential for their customers and their own organisations.
According to an EY survey, 68% of Indian tech services chief experience officers believe that gen AI will have a high to existential impact on their businesses. The CXOs believe that gen AI's impact will be highest in the area of customer experience (89% of respondents), followed by innovation (66%), cost reduction (48%) and revenue growth (48%).
Value Uplift
Gen AI can be leveraged to transform business models, enhance productivity and reduce direct and indirect costs. According to the survey, the value-uplift in delivery-related areas can be significant: 20–50% for application development and support, 20–30% for infrastructure and operations, 30–40% for cloud migration and workload modernisation, and 30–50% for business process management.
The value-uplift for tech services companies' internal support functions can also be substantial: 30–40% for sales and marketing, 20–30% for human resources, and 30–40% for functions such as finance, legal and procurement.
Even as gen AI promises to unlock new opportunities, the on-ground diffusion of the technology has been slower than anticipated. Almost two-thirds of tech services CXOs said that their organisation's readiness to leverage gen AI is low (16%) to moderate (48%).
Adoption Barriers, Implementation Risks
Tech services executives point to the skills gap as a major barrier (50%) to the adoption of gen AI, followed by a lack of clear use cases, which 36% of executives see as a hurdle. Other adoption challenges include converting pilot projects into production-grade engagements and the unwillingness of customers to sign up, given concerns around inaccuracy, misinformation, bias, ethics and intellectual property protection.
Of the respondents, 48% expressed concerns about data privacy, hallucination or fabricated answers (23%) and biased responses (20%) as being key risks. As organisations consider building products based on large language models, there are also concerns around infrastructure requirements and the cost burden related to heavy compute and storage capacities.
Regulatory Framework
While there is consensus among tech services CXOs on the need for gen AI regulation, opinions differ on who should design and govern the regulatory framework. Around 48% of tech services companies believe that it should be the government, 25% want industry associations to play this role, while 20% prefer self-regulation.
"Gen AI is a top investment priority for the CEOs and boards of Indian tech services companies," Nitin Bhatt, technology sector leader at EY India, said. "However, since customer-spends on gen AI have been lower than anticipated over the last 12 months, some experts have declared that the technology’s potential may have been over-hyped."
“As the technology matures, and compliance, safety and ethical guardrails infuse trust-by-design, companies will make bigger and bolder transformational bets for market differentiation. We expect a significant surge in gen AI-related spending over the next three years," Bhatt said.