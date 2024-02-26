50% Indian Consumers Opt Out Of ICE, Embrace Environment-Friendly Hybrid Tech: Deloitte

There is a shift in consumer preferences in the Indian automotive sector, according to Deloitte's 2024 Global Automotive Consumer Study's India findings.

Almost 50% of Indian consumers intend to move away from internal-combustion-engine technology, which is proving to be a near-term challenge, and 24% of consumers are inclined towards hybrid electric vehicles in their next purchase, the study found.

Affordability is an important factor influencing purchasing decisions, with 80% of consumers choosing a vehicle in the Rs 5–25 lakh price range. Consumer preferences for ICE and EVs priced Rs 10 lakh and below were 23% and 22% respectively.

As much as 68% of the respondents cited environmental consciousness and 63% had concerns about the reduced fuel expenses. Charging infrastructure plays a key role, with 66% intending to charge their vehicles at home and 22% at public charging stations.

The study highlighted the need for responsible battery management, as consumers expect dedicated battery recycling companies, EV battery manufacturers and vehicle dealers to take the lead in collecting, storing and recycling EV batteries. While challenges like charging time, infrastructure availability and battery safety persist, the study indicated a prevailing consumer preference for hybrid technology while purchasing their next vehicle.

The study highlighted the maturity in automotive brand adoption, where Indian consumers are much more knowledgeable and tech-savvy to opt for qualitative features: environment-friendly rather than only being cost-conscious.

Among other key emerging trends, the original equipment manufacturers are looking to offer in-house insurance products. About 83% consumers were interested in purchasing insurance directly from the manufacturer, citing "convenience" and "cost saving" over the current provider.