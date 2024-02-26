50% Indian Consumers Opt Out Of ICE, Embrace Environment-Friendly Hybrid Tech: Deloitte
There is a shift in consumer preferences in the Indian automotive sector, according to Deloitte's 2024 Global Automotive Consumer Study's India findings.
Almost 50% of Indian consumers intend to move away from internal-combustion-engine technology, which is proving to be a near-term challenge, and 24% of consumers are inclined towards hybrid electric vehicles in their next purchase, the study found.
Affordability is an important factor influencing purchasing decisions, with 80% of consumers choosing a vehicle in the Rs 5–25 lakh price range. Consumer preferences for ICE and EVs priced Rs 10 lakh and below were 23% and 22% respectively.
As much as 68% of the respondents cited environmental consciousness and 63% had concerns about the reduced fuel expenses. Charging infrastructure plays a key role, with 66% intending to charge their vehicles at home and 22% at public charging stations.
The study highlighted the need for responsible battery management, as consumers expect dedicated battery recycling companies, EV battery manufacturers and vehicle dealers to take the lead in collecting, storing and recycling EV batteries. While challenges like charging time, infrastructure availability and battery safety persist, the study indicated a prevailing consumer preference for hybrid technology while purchasing their next vehicle.
The study highlighted the maturity in automotive brand adoption, where Indian consumers are much more knowledgeable and tech-savvy to opt for qualitative features: environment-friendly rather than only being cost-conscious.
Among other key emerging trends, the original equipment manufacturers are looking to offer in-house insurance products. About 83% consumers were interested in purchasing insurance directly from the manufacturer, citing "convenience" and "cost saving" over the current provider.
Safety is an increasing priority in India, with consumers willing to share data and/or vehicle/personally identifiable information with car manufacturers to receive necessary updates for a safer driving experience. About 71% consumers were willing to pay extra for connectivity features, with 88% desiring updates for road safety and collision prevention, and another 88% seeking maintenance updates and vehicle health alerts.
Despite consumers' interest in new and used cars, most prefer buying a new car for the next vehicle. About 77% consumers are willing to switch brands, citing technology features (64%) and a desire for something new (50%) as primary reasons.
Most consumers (98%) also believe that vehicle brands must commit to sustainable practices, such as using environmentally friendly materials and a low carbon manufacturing footprint.
Younger consumers are driving overall interest in vehicle subscriptions. About six in 10 consumers want to give up vehicle ownership for a subscription service. Cost control, convenience, availability of vehicles and increased flexibility are important factors for these consumers.
Nearly 67% of consumers in the age group of 18–34 preferred vehicle subscriptions. However, vehicle availability, higher monthly fees and total ownership costs are the main concerns around vehicle subscription services.
"Booming economy and the changing consumer preferences indicate the leaning effect of 'new' cars over 'used' and the willingness to invest more in connected cars," Rajeev Singh, partner and consumer industry leader at Deloitte Asia Pacific, said.
This offers the OEMs a prime opportunity for enhanced customer retention services, Singh said. "Transparency is the key—consumers are ready to pay more if OEMs guide them transparently."
"Despite a positive trend in EV adoption, infrastructure remains crucial for sustainability. Consumers are eco-conscious and look to OEMs committed to sustainability,” Singh said.