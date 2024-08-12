How To Check Your Income Tax Refund Status: A Step-By-Step Guide

As the tax season concludes, many taxpayers are eagerly awaiting their income tax refunds.

To make the process easier, the Income Tax Department has provided a simple online method to check the status of your refund. Here's how you can do it:

Visit the e-filing portal: Start by navigating to the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. This is where you can access all your tax-related information. Log in using your credentials: Enter your user ID and password to log in. This will give you access to your account, where you can manage your tax filings and refunds. Link PAN with Aadhaar if necessary: If your PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar, a pop-up message will alert you that your PAN has been made inoperative. In such cases, click the ‘Link Now’ button to complete the linkage process. If your PAN is already linked, you can proceed by clicking ‘Continue’. Navigate to your filed returns: Once logged in, go to the ‘e-file’ tab and select ‘Income Tax Returns’. Then, click on ‘View Filed Returns’ to see the status of your returns. Select the relevant assessment year: Choose the desired assessment year to check your refund status. For the current year, you will need to select FY24.

By following these simple steps, you can easily track the status of your income tax refund and plan your finances accordingly. Remember, timely linking of your PAN with Aadhaar is crucial to avoid any disruptions in accessing your tax information.