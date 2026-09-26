Who Is Sawan Barwal? The Indian Army Athlete Who Won Historic Asian Games Marathon Silver

Indian distance runner Sawan Barwal won the silver medal in the men's marathon at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, ending India's 44-year wait for a medal in the event.

The 28-year-old from Himachal Pradesh clocked 2:11:37 to finish behind Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita, who won gold in 2:10:49, while China's Peiyou Feng took bronze in 2:12:13.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 Day 7 Highlights: India Add Shooting Gold, Rifle Silver; Kabaddi Teams Reach Finals

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Barwal's medal is significant in India's Asian Games marathon history. The country last won a medal in the event in 1982, when Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan secured bronze at the New Delhi Games. Barwal is now the fourth Indian to win an Asian Games marathon medal and the first to achieve the feat outside India, with the country's previous three medals coming in New Delhi.

At Nagoya, Barwal lowered his own national record by another 21 seconds, clocking 2:11:37 to claim silver. India's other runner, Kartik Karkera, finished 17th among 19 competitors with a time of 2:22:41.

Who Is Sawan Barwal?

Barwal, who serves as a Havildar in the Indian Army, initially competed as a track and distance runner in events including the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m, as well as the 25km road race. He joined the Indian Army in 2019 and later transitioned towards marathon running on the recommendation of his mentor Mohammed Yunus Khan and coach Scott Simmon, reported by Mint.

He made his competitive marathon debut at the NN Marathon Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 12, 2026. Barwal clocked 2:11:58, breaking Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old Indian men's marathon national record of 2:12:00, set in 1978. His performance in Rotterdam secured his qualification for the Asian Games.

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2026: India's Baranica Elangovan Creates History With Pole Vault Bronze

In 2025, Barwal had also set National Games records in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m events. Following his marathon breakthrough, the Athletics Federation of India selected him and Kartik Karkera for the men's marathon as part of its 77-member athletics squad.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.