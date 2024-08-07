Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: PM Modi Asked IOA Chief To Take Action, Minister Says
The Indian Olympic Association has 'lodged a strong protest' with the International Wrestling Federation over this matter.
The Indian Olympic Association formally protested Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics with the United World Wrestling on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed IOA Chief PT Usha to take "appropriate action" regarding the matter, the government announced.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the government had extended all necessary support to Phogat, including personal staff, to meet her needs. The controversy surrounding Phogat led to opposition parties staging a walkout from the Lok Sabha.
"Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in the 50 kg category and her weight had to be 50 kg for the competition. According to the rules and regulations of UWW (United World Wrestling), for all competitions, weigh-ins are organised every morning for the respective category," Mandaviya said.
"On Aug. 7, the weight for 50 kg women's wrestling was determined at 7:15-7:30 Hours Paris time, for wrestlers participating in repechages. Vinesh's weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 gm. Therefore, she was declared ineligible for the competition," he said.
The Indian Olympic Association has "lodged a strong protest" with the International Wrestling Federation over this matter.
Also, Prime Minister Modi has directed IOA chief PT Usha to take "appropriate action" in the matter, the minister said.
(With PTI inputs)