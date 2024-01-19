WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back Clock And Grabs A Wicket In One World One Family Cup 2024
Sachin Tendulkar took a wicket and scored 27 runs at the One World One Family Cup 2024.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday dismissed Darren Maddy during the One World One Family Cup which was hosted by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission.
At the age of 50, Sachin scored 27 runs in 16 balls and claimed one wicket. He also demonstrated his fielding prowess by taking the catch of Yuvraj Singh. His striking rate was 168.75 and he hit three boundaries and a six.
Watch the video of Sachin Tendulkar in action here:
The match took place at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Sathya Sai Grama, Bengaluru, on Thursday, January 18. A total of 24 legendary players from seven countries participated in the match.
In a post on X formerly Twitter, Sachin wrote, "The last couple of days have been special. When friends get together for a noble cause, it strengthens both the friendship and the cause. It felt good to be part of the winning team, but what felt even better was that both teams had an opportunity to be part of a larger purpose. Best wishes to “Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission” for the wonderfully organised “One World One Family Cup”.
The last couple of days have been special. When friends get together for a noble cause, it strengthens both the friendship and the cause. It felt good to be part of the winning team, but what felt even better was that both teams had an opportunity to be part of a larger purpose.â¦ pic.twitter.com/lmW2BHYLj5— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2024
One World Squad: Alviro Petersen, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Upul Tharanga (wk), Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Danny Morrison, Harbhajan Singh, Monty Panesar, RP Singh.
One Family Squad: Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh (c), Alok Kapali, Darren Maddy, Yusuf Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Chaminda Vaas, Jason Krejza, Makhaya Ntini, Muttiah Muralitharan, Venkatesh Prasad.
One World One Family Cup 2024: Score
Sachin Tendulkar's Team One World won by 4 runs at One World One Family Cup 2024 event. The scorecard at the end of One World One Family Cup 2024 was:
One World: 184/6 (19.5 overs)
One Family: 180/6 (20.0 overs)
What Is One World One Family Cup 2024
One World One Family Cup 2024 was a one-off match that was organised by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission. The objective was to raise awareness and support regarding child healthcare.