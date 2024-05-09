IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Posts Commanding 241/7 Against Punjab Kings

NDTV ProfitSportsIPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Posts Commanding 241/7 Against Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's commanding 241/7 against Punjab Kings was powered by Virat Kohli's explosive 92 off 47 balls, along with Rajat Patidar's 55 and Cameron Green's 46.

09 May 2024, 10:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Source: Official X Account of Indian Premier League)

Star batter Virat Kohli slammed a 47-ball 92 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 241/7 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, in-form opener Kohli got off to a brisk start before Rajat Patidar (55 off 23 balls) joined his senior partner to take the PBKS bowlers to the cleaners.

Cameron Green contributed a breezy 46 off 27 balls.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 241/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 92, Rajat Patidar 55, Cameron Green 46; Harshal Patel 3/38, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/36).

