Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying, Main Race Date & Time, Live Streaming & More

Formula 1 will have back-back races for the 2024 season when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this weekend following the Bahrain Grand Prix which concluded on Saturday, March 2. Max Verstappen and Red Bull continued where they left off and began the 2024 season with the same dominance by recording a huge victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

2023 F1 Champion Verstappen was untouchable during the race and went on to win the Bahrain GP with a gap of 22 seconds between him and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen was also the fastest man on the track recording the fastest lap of the race with a lap time of 1:32:608, marking his dominance from the first race itself.

The attention now shifts to the next F1 race in the Gulf region when all 20 cars race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 9. The 6.174 km long circuit is the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 with the track also featuring the most corners on the F1 calendar - 27.