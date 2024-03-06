Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying, Main Race Date & Time, Live Streaming & More
Saudi Arabian GP will take place over 50 laps of the 6.174-kilometre Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday, March 9.
Formula 1 will have back-back races for the 2024 season when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this weekend following the Bahrain Grand Prix which concluded on Saturday, March 2. Max Verstappen and Red Bull continued where they left off and began the 2024 season with the same dominance by recording a huge victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.
2023 F1 Champion Verstappen was untouchable during the race and went on to win the Bahrain GP with a gap of 22 seconds between him and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen was also the fastest man on the track recording the fastest lap of the race with a lap time of 1:32:608, marking his dominance from the first race itself.
The attention now shifts to the next F1 race in the Gulf region when all 20 cars race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 9. The 6.174 km long circuit is the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 with the track also featuring the most corners on the F1 calendar - 27.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race Schedule
Here is the full race schedule of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which will take place from March 7-9 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Practice 1 Session:
Date: Thursday, March 7, Time: 7-8 PM
Practice 2 Session:
Date: Thursday, March 7, Time: 10:30-11:30 PM
Practice 3 Session:
Date: Friday, March 8, Time: 7-8 PM
Qualifying:
Date: Friday, March 8, Time: 10:30-11:30 PM
Main Race:
Date: Saturday, March 9, Time: 10:30 PM
All times in IST (India)
Why is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix not taking place on Sunday?
Similar to the opening race of the season - Bahrain GP, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will also take place on Saturday instead of Sunday. The decision to move the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to a Saturday ensured that the race did not clash with the beginning of Ramadan (the holy month of fasting).
How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in India?
F1 fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website.
The announcement of a new two-year agreement with FanCode was made on Thursday, February 29 which will see FanCode become the exclusive broadcast partner to Formula 1 in India until the end of the 2025 season.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Past Winners
The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix took place in 2021 was won by Lewis Hamilton. The following year it was Max Verstappen who won the race, the same year where he went on to lift his second successive World Drivers' Championship title. In 2023, it was Red Bull's Sergio Perez who won the Saudi Arabian GP after holding off teammate Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race.