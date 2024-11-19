'Made Me Reimagine My Game': Roger Federer Pens Note For Rafael Nadal Ahead Of His Final Match

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to play his last international match at the Davis Cup Finals on Nov. 19 before joining his retired mate, Roger Federer. In a note penned for Nadal before his final match, Federer recalled him as a competitor who made him "reimagine" his game.

"Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me—a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground," Federer posted on social media platform X.

"You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge," he added.

Both the legends shared an intense rivalry on field but are also known for the bonhomie they shared off field. As Nadal gets ready for his final game, the Swiss player wrote an emotional note for Nadal on social media platform X.

Federer begins the note by appreciating Nadal's authority over the sport, which was reflected by his dominance for several years. He also acknowledged Nadal's positive influence on him, as the latter pushed him to rethink his strategies. "Even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge," he wrote.

Rewinding to the past, Federer also wrote about their match in Miami and how convincingly Nadal defeated him. "All that buzz I’d been hearing about you—about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday—it wasn’t just hype," he said.