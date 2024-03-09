Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details And More About Mumbai vs Vidarbha Match

Ranji Trophy final of this season between Mumbai and Vidarbha is scheduled to start from Sunday.

Mumbai defeated Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs in a one-side semifinal at the BKC ground on Monday to enter the summit match after a gap of one season. The 41-time champions Mumbai will play their 48th final.

Shardul Thakur’s all-round brilliance was the central point of Mumbai’s massive win over clumsy Tamil Nadu.

After his stunning 109 on the second day that handed Mumbai a big 232-run lead, Thakur ripped the TN top-order with two wickets that saw the visitors getting felled for 162 in their second innings in the semifinal.

While Thakur was named the player of the match for his exploits, the game also witnessed the 25-year-old Tanush Kotian making some good strides towards being a dependable lower-order batter.

Kotian took four wickets in the match and scored 89 runs while coming in to bat at number ten.

"I am taking the game as deep as I can and making a good contribution. We have a deep batting order with Shardul at No. 9,” Kotian told the media after the match.

"We have made runs down the order, most of the time our team was 100 for five but we have the confidence of reaching 400-450," he said.

Vidarbha, on the other side, will be playing their third Ranji Trophy final. On the previous two occasions, they have won the title, defeating Delhi (2017-18) and Saurashtra (2018-19) respectively.

In the semi final, the pace bowling pair of Aditya Thakare and Yash Thakur battered the Madhya Pradesh tail as Vidarbha defeated their rivals by 62 runs to set up a title clash with Mumbai.

Madhya Pradesh, who were in a precarious position at stumps on day four at 228/6 requiring 93 more runs to win, withered in the face of hostile bowling from the duo who shared the spoils in the first session of the final day to earn Vidarbha a memorable semifinal win.