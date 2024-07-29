Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Medal Contenders In The Fray Today
Manu Bhaker will be in action again on Monday alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification event.
The Indian contingent will aim to add more medals to the country's tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday after bagging their first medal in the previous day.
Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol event on Sunday, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.
On Monday, Bhaker will be in action again in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification event. She will team up with Sarabjot Singh.
Shooter Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m air rifle final after finishing seventh in the qualification round on Sunday. Another key name to watch out for is Ramita Jindal, who will compete in the women's 10m air rifle final.
Medal Contenders For India — Day 3
Ramita Jindal
Ramita Jindal gave a strong display of marksmanship to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final in fifth place. Ramita had a sluggish start and was not among the top eight till the sixth and final series, but she rallied superbly to book a berth in the final. Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist in the event, aggregated 631.5.
Arjun Babuta
The 25-year-old Babuta shot a series of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0 and 104.6 to make the cut with a score of 630.1 points.
He will take another shot at glory in the eight-shooter final on Monday after narrowly missing out on a final berth in the mixed team event with Jindal on Saturday, where the duo finished sixth in the qualification.
Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai
The Indian men's archery team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be competing in the quarter finals of the men's team event. They will face the winner of the match between Turkey and Colombia.
Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh, Rhythm Sangwan-Arjun Cheema Singh
The two pairs of shooters will compete in the 10m air pistol mixed-team qualification event. The top four teams from qualification will go to the medal rounds.
India's Schedule At Paris Olympics - Day 3
Archery:
Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav — 6:30 p.m.
Badminton:
Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto versus Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) — 12:50 p.m.
Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen versus Julien Carraggi (Belgium) — 5:30 p.m.
Shooting:
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema — 12:45 p.m.
Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman — 1 p.m.
10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal — 1 p.m.
10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta — 3:30 p.m.
Hockey:
Men's Pool B Match: India versus Argentina — 4:15 p.m.
Table tennis:
Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula versus Jian Zeng (Singapore) — 11:30 p.m.
(With PTI inputs)