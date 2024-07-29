Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Medal Contenders In The Fray Today

The Indian contingent will aim to add more medals to the country's tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday after bagging their first medal in the previous day.

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol event on Sunday, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

On Monday, Bhaker will be in action again in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification event. She will team up with Sarabjot Singh.

Shooter Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m air rifle final after finishing seventh in the qualification round on Sunday. Another key name to watch out for is Ramita Jindal, who will compete in the women's 10m air rifle final.