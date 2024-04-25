IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Post 206-7 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 206 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Thursday. Opting to bat, RCB rode on Virat Kohli's steady 43-ball 51, a quickfire 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green's 20-ball 37 not out to go past the 200-mark in their 20 overs.
For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) claimed three wickets, while T Natarajan (2/39) and Mayank Markande (1/42) too were among wickets.
Bottom-placed RCB are on a six-match losing streak, while SRH have won their last four games to be placed at the third spot.
Brief Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 206 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 50, Virat Kohli 51; Jaydev Unadkat 3/30).