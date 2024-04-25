IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Post 206-7 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 206 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Thursday. Opting to bat, RCB rode on Virat Kohli's steady 43-ball 51, a quickfire 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green's 20-ball 37 not out to go past the 200-mark in their 20 overs.