IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Rope In Jake Fraser-McGurk As Lungisani Ngidi's Replacement
McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month.
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to an injury.
The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi, according to a post on the official X account of the IPL.
Ngidi, who has previously represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL has played 14 matches in the tournament and taken 25 wickets.
McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. He scored 51 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 221.73.
He has joined the Delhi Capitals for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.
Capitals play their first match of the season against Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mullanpur.
Harry Brook Withdraws From IPL
Earlier this week, Delhi Capitals and England batter Harry Brook said he has pulled out of the upcoming IPL 2024 because he wants to be around his grieving family after the death of his grandmother. Brook's grandmother died in February.
"I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL," Brook said in a statement.
In his inaugural IPL season last year, Brook set the stage on fire with a 55-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders only to end on an underwhelming note. In all, he managed only 190 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 11 matches after the franchise paid Rs 13.25 crore to acquire his services.
Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, had also pulled out of England's recent five-Test series in India from January to March after being part of the pre-tour training camp in the UAE.
(With PTI inputs)