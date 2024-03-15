IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Rope In Jake Fraser-McGurk As Lungisani Ngidi's Replacement

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to an injury.

The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi, according to a post on the official X account of the IPL.

Ngidi, who has previously represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL has played 14 matches in the tournament and taken 25 wickets.

McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. He scored 51 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 221.73.

He has joined the Delhi Capitals for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Capitals play their first match of the season against Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mullanpur.