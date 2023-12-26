India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 1st Test On TV And Online?

India will face South Africa in a two-match Test series starting Tuesday. The visitors defeated the Proteas 2-1 in the ODI series and drew the T20I series 1-1.

Skipper Rohit Sharma endured the heartbreak of a lifetime 36 evenings back but he will give his all to erase the memories of a World Cup final defeat as he trains his eyes on ending India's 31-year wait for a Test series win on South African soil.

The series will be India's ninth away series in the Rainbow Nation since 1992, and captain Rohit will have an onerous task of traversing a difficult terrain to conquer what has always been dubbed the team's 'final frontier'.

In the last 50 over World Cup, skipper Rohit, at best would have emulated Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but if he and his men manage to pull off a coup in this country, he would stand first among the equals.

Mohammed Azharuddin (1992) failed, so did Sachin Tendulkar (1996) and Sourav Ganguly (2001). Rahul Dravid (2006-07), Dhoni (2010-11 and 2013-14) won Test matches, and so did Virat Kohli (2018-19 and 2021-22) but none of them could win the elusive series in South Africa.

So Rohit will have a job at hand and a win might just be the much-needed soothing balm required to heal the World Cup wounds even though the scars will remain.

"These are very important matches in terms of where we stand as a team. Also to look back that we have never won a series here as well, it's a big opportunity for us to do well here," Rohit said on the eve of the opening Test.

"We came pretty close the last two times when we toured here but again we have come to this place with lot of confidence to try and achieve what nobody (Indian) team has ever achieved in this part of the world," the skipper said, exuding confidence.

South Africa isn't exactly a dream destination for batters and in Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the team has three top-order players, playing a Test here for the first time.

Mohammed Shami, who played a big role in the 2021 Test win at Centurion, will also be missed due to his left heel injury.

In Temba Bavuma's South Africa, they have a team that has a crack fast bowling attack, which could make some of the young Indian batters look like cats on hot tin roofs.

Bavuma, the retiring Dean Elgar, the stylish Aiden Markram, the exciting Tony de Zorzi, and the dogged Keegan Petersen constitute a good batting unit that can make Indian bowlers toil hard.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has also expressed confidence that India won't be able to breach their 'Final Frontier' in the upcoming series.