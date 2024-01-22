India vs England: Virat Kohli Withdraws From First Two Tests Citing Personal Reasons

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has withdrawn his name from the first two Tests of the upcoming series against England, citing personal reasons.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday said that Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series," the official statement said.

The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series, the statement added.

The Men’s Selection Committee will name a replacement soon. The IND vs ENG Test series will start on January 25 with the first match scheduled to be played in Hyderabad.

India are currently second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with a win percentage of 54.16% while England are placed 8th with a win percentage of 15.0%.

England last won a Test series in India in 2012 under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. India have won 16 home series since their 1-2 reversal against England 13 years back. In their most recent tour of India in 2021, England started with a win in the first Test in Chennai but lost the next three.