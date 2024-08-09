India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 14: Aman Sehrawat Eyes Bronze
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat will be fighting for a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 57kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday night. Golfers and the athletics men's and women's team will also be in action.
Sehrawat's qualification for a medal round came as some good news for the Indian wrestling team after the heartbreaking disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's 50kg event, leading her to announce her retirement.
Day 13: Recap
World champion Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men's javelin throw final as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold with a monster throw of 92.97m, an Olympic record.
The Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 2-1 to win their second successive bronze medal in the Olympics.
In the golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished tied for 14th after Round 2 in the women's individual stroke play. In athletics, Jyothi Yarraji finished 4th in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round.
Sehrawat stormed into the men’s 57kg event semi-finals after beating North Macedonian and Albanian wrestlers. But in the semi-final, he lost a one-sided match against Japan’s Rei Higuchi.
India's Schedule for Day 14
Wrestling
Sehrawat will aim to win the first medal for India in wrestling at Paris 2024. He will take on Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match of men's freestyle 57kg at 9:45 p.m.
Golf
Aditi Ashok finished her Round 2 with a 1-under par overall as she recovered after a poor start. Diksha Dagar is 1-under par overall.
Both Indians need extraordinary rounds to put themselves in contention as the top three started to pull away. They will compete in the women's individual stroke play round 3 at 12:30 p.m.
Athletics
Like the performance at the World Athletics Championships last year, the men's relay team will look to have a good show in Paris 2024.
The team consists of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan and Rajesh Ramesh. The heat 2 of the men's 4x400-metre relay round 1 will start at 2:35 p.m.
Before their event, the heat 2 of the women's 4x400-metre relay round 1 will begin at 2:10 p.m. The team consists of Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR and Kiran Pahal.