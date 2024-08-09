India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 14: Aman Sehrawat Eyes Bronze

World champion Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men's javelin throw final as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold with a monster throw of 92.97m, an Olympic record.

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 2-1 to win their second successive bronze medal in the Olympics.

In the golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished tied for 14th after Round 2 in the women's individual stroke play. In athletics, Jyothi Yarraji finished 4th in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round.

Sehrawat stormed into the men’s 57kg event semi-finals after beating North Macedonian and Albanian wrestlers. But in the semi-final, he lost a one-sided match against Japan’s Rei Higuchi.