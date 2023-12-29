IND vs SA 2023/24: Avesh Khan Added To India’s Squad For 2nd Test Against South Africa

The BCCI on Friday announced that Avesh Khan has been added to Team India's squad for the second Test against South Africa. Avesh Khan, who is yet to make his Test debut has been named as a replacement for injured pacer Mohammed Shami.

Avesh Khan was part of the ODI team that defeated South Africa 2-1 earlier this month. He picked up 6 wickets in three matches.

The second IND vs SA Test will be played from January 3 to 7 in Cape Town.