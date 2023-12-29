IND vs SA 2023/24: Avesh Khan Added To India’s Squad For 2nd Test Against South Africa
India lost the first Test vs South Africa by an innings and 32 runs.
The BCCI on Friday announced that Avesh Khan has been added to Team India's squad for the second Test against South Africa. Avesh Khan, who is yet to make his Test debut has been named as a replacement for injured pacer Mohammed Shami.
Avesh Khan was part of the ODI team that defeated South Africa 2-1 earlier this month. He picked up 6 wickets in three matches.
The second IND vs SA Test will be played from January 3 to 7 in Cape Town.
India’s squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan.
India vs South Africa 1st Test
Virat Kohli scored a fifty but India failed to put up a fight with the bat to go down by an innings and 32 runs against South Africa in the opening Test in Centurion on Thursday.
India were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings on the third day after they dismissed South Africa for 408 in 108.4 overs.
The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings.
On Thursday, South Africa added 152 runs to their overnight score of 256 for 5 to take their overall lead to 163 runs.
Proteas pace trio of Nandre Burger (4/33), Kagiso Rabada (2/32) and Marco Jansen (3/36) then smothered the visitors with a disciplined attack.
Earlier, Marco Jansen was unbeaten on 84, while opener Dean Elgar scored 185 to emerge as the top-scorer for the hosts.
(With PTI inputs)