How Nat Sciver-Brunt Could Break Cricket’s $1 Million Barrier

Just as Sciver-Brunt’s game rapidly improved when she started to take herself seriously, the England team is trying to encourage a more aggressive and professional approach, she says. “Cricket historically has been quite a traditional sport that you have to stick to the mold… Otherwise, you get looked at funny or judged or whatever.” But now, coaches are encouraging the women to “break boundaries, try and make history,” she says. “The ceiling of what we can do probably hasn’t been achieved yet.”