'Hello, Isaac Newton?...': Anand Mahindra Lauds Virat Kohli's Incredible Fielding Effort During IND vs AFG T20
India beat Afghanistan in third T20 International after two thrilling super overs on Wednesday. Chasing 212, Afghanistan too ended with the same score.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday praised Virat Kohli's stunning fielding at the boundary line during the third India vs Afghanistan T20I match in Bengaluru.
India equalled Afghanistan's score of 16 in the first super over to stretch the match, but the visitors could not chase down a target of 12 in the second super over as Rohit Sharma's side picked the required two wickets through Ravi Bishnoi.
In a post on X, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Hello, Isaac Newton? Could you help us define a new law of physics to account for this phenomenon of anti-gravity??." [sic]
Mahindra was using anti-gravity as a metaphor for describing Kohli's stunning jump to stop the ball which would have been a six.
Here's how netizens reacted to the stunning fielding by Virat Kohli near the boundary line.
Virat Kohli's Stunning Fielding
It was during the 17th over of Afghanistan's innings, when Karim Janat timed the ball superbly and almost hit it over Kohli's head but the former India skipper had other plans. Kohli's acrobatic leap defied gravity as he threw the ball into the ground and sent the Chinnaswamy Stadium erupting in cheers. With the bat, Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck on Wednesday.
India vs Afghanistan: Match Result
The result meant that India won their final series before the T20 World Cup with a satisfying 3-0 margin.
Before Super Overs kicked in, Rohit (121 not out, 69b, 11x4, 8x6) and his perfect sidekick Rinku Singh (69 n.o, 39b, 2x4, 6x6) shared 190 runs for a stellar unbeaten fifth-wicket stand as India came back from a flaky 22 for four to post a massive 212 for four after opting to bat first.
The Afghans started gamely through openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50, 32b) and Ibrahim Zadran (50, 41 balls) as they added 93 runs in 11 overs, building a solid foundation for the chase.
Their departure saw spinners Washington Sundar (3/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) tightening things a bit but the experienced Gulbadin Naib (55 not out off 23 balls) played some twinkling shots to keep his side in the hunt.
Naib knocked off 18 runs of the required 19 off the final over bowled by pacer Mukesh Kumar, dragging the match into a Super Over.
(With PTI inputs)