'Hello, Isaac Newton?...': Anand Mahindra Lauds Virat Kohli's Incredible Fielding Effort During IND vs AFG T20

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday praised Virat Kohli's stunning fielding at the boundary line during the third India vs Afghanistan T20I match in Bengaluru.

India beat Afghanistan in third T20 International after two thrilling super overs on Wednesday. Chasing 212, Afghanistan too ended with the same score.

India equalled Afghanistan's score of 16 in the first super over to stretch the match, but the visitors could not chase down a target of 12 in the second super over as Rohit Sharma's side picked the required two wickets through Ravi Bishnoi.