Harsha Bhogle Shares His Thoughts On BCCI Central Contract List; Expects THIS From Iyer And Kishan
In a post on X, Bhogle said that this is a "very strong' message to players and puts Indian cricket at the forefront.
A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the central contracts for Indian cricketers for the 2023-24 season, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shared his thoughts on Thursday.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli retained their place in the top bracket but the out-of-favour duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the central contracts list after ignoring the directive to play Ranji Trophy.
In a post on X, Bhogle said that this is a "very strong' message to players and puts Indian cricket at the forefront.
"If you have red ball ambition and want to play for India, you must go back and play domestic cricket if you are passed fit. I would like to see an equally strong stance taken at first class cricket level," the 'voice of cricket' said.
"It is entirely possible that red ball cricket isn't where you see your future or your joy. And that you want to be a purely white ball player; In which case, you must make it clear and play Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare for the state that nurtured you through age group cricket," Bhogle added.
Bhogle called Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan "very gifted players" and expects them to score a lot of runs and fight their way back into the national team.
"That is how bigger cricketers have done it, whether Ganguly or Laxman or Jadeja or Kumble. It won't surprise me if Chahal forces his way into contention either," he said.
Bhogle also said that he liked the idea of fast bowling contracts. The selection committee recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.
BCCI Contract List 2024
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja figured in the A plus category, the highest bracket of the BCCI's central contracts list.
"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI in a statement.
"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the statement added.
Six cricketers feature in the A category, including R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have got B category contracts.
As many as 15 have been handed C-category contracts including Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.
(With PTI inputs)