Harsha Bhogle Shares His Thoughts On BCCI Central Contract List; Expects THIS From Iyer And Kishan

A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the central contracts for Indian cricketers for the 2023-24 season, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shared his thoughts on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli retained their place in the top bracket but the out-of-favour duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the central contracts list after ignoring the directive to play Ranji Trophy.

In a post on X, Bhogle said that this is a "very strong' message to players and puts Indian cricket at the forefront.

"If you have red ball ambition and want to play for India, you must go back and play domestic cricket if you are passed fit. I would like to see an equally strong stance taken at first class cricket level," the 'voice of cricket' said.

"It is entirely possible that red ball cricket isn't where you see your future or your joy. And that you want to be a purely white ball player; In which case, you must make it clear and play Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare for the state that nurtured you through age group cricket," Bhogle added.

Bhogle called Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan "very gifted players" and expects them to score a lot of runs and fight their way back into the national team.

"That is how bigger cricketers have done it, whether Ganguly or Laxman or Jadeja or Kumble. It won't surprise me if Chahal forces his way into contention either," he said.

Bhogle also said that he liked the idea of fast bowling contracts. The selection committee recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.