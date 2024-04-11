Gujarat Titans Pull-off Last Ball Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals In Jaipur

Gujarat Titans came back from nowhere to pull off a thrilling three-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday, ending the hosts' unbeaten run in the tournament. Sanju Samson (68 not out off 38) and Riyan Parag (76 off 48) continued their red hot form in the competition with disdainful half-centuries as Rajasthan Roylals reached 196 for three after being put in to bat.