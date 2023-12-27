From IPL To ICC ODI World Cup, Here Are Top 10 Most Searched Sports Events In India 2023
The ODI World Cup held in India was the second most searched sporting event of 2023, followed by Asia Cup.
The Indian Premier League was the most searched sporting event in 2023, according to Google. India's T20 league pipped Cricket World Cup and Asian Games to take the top spot in Google Trends' 'Year In Search 2023' list. The list is populated based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year. Here are the top 10 most searched sports events this year:
1. Indian Premier League
The Indian Premier League 2023 was played between March 30 and May 29 this year. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting final by five wickets (DLS method) on May 29.
2. Cricket World Cup
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023. Australia won their sixth World Cup title defeating India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli was named player of the tournament for scoring the most runs.
3. Asia Cup
The cricket Asia Cup took place between August 30 and September 17, 2023. After some thrilling matches, India ultimately lifted the trophy, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This was India's eighth Asia Cup title.
4. Women's Premier League
Women's Premier League 2023 was the first-ever edition of women's cricket T20 tournament in India. Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals to lift the inaugural WPL trophy. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star players like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr were instrumental in their victory.
5. Asian Games
The 19th Asian Games, officially known as Hangzhou 2022, took place from September 23 to October 8, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. India's Asian Games 2023 medal tally is 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This was India's highest-ever medal haul at the Asian Games, surpassing their previous record of 70 medals achieved in 2018.
6. Indian Super League
The Indian Super League 2023-24 is the 10th season of the top-tier professional football league in India. It began on September 21, 2023, and as of December 27, 2023, it is currently ongoing.
7. Pakistan Super League
The Pakistan Super League 2023 is a Twenty20 cricket league established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015. It took place between February 13 and March 18, 2023, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious by a nail-biting margin of just 1 run against Multan Sultans.
8. The Ashes
The Ashes 2023 was a thrilling five-match Test cricket series between England and Australia, played in June and July 2023. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, with Australia retaining the Ashes after their 4-0 win in 2021-22.
9. Women's Cricket World Cup
On January 29, 2023, India won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.
10. SA20
The SA20 was a Twenty20 cricket tournament that took place in South Africa from January 10 to February 12, 2023. It was the inaugural season of the tournament, which was established as the premier Twenty20 competition in South Africa. The final was played on February 12, 2023, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Pretoria Capitals by four wickets to win the inaugural SA20 title.