India vs Panama Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch FIFA International Friendly On TV, Online?

The Indian football team will begin a crucial FIFA international window with a tough test against World No. 44 Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The match will be followed by high-profile encounters against five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil and two-time champions Uruguay in October.

The Panama game will be India's first meeting with any team from Central America. Panama have established themselves as a competitive force in the Concacaf region, qualifying for their second FIFA World Cup in 2026 after making their debut at the 2018 edition. They also made the final of the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League, where they lost to Mexico.

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Panama were drawn in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with England, Croatia and Ghana. They lost all three games in the group stage, going down 1-0 to Ghana, 1-0 to Croatia and 2-0 to England. They were knocked out in the group stage.

India face a different kind of challenge than the opposition that the team usually faces in international football. The 26-member squad was announced by head coach Khalid Jamil for the FIFA window, where the Blue Tigers will face three teams that featured at the 2026 World Cup.

India vs Panama: Venue

The India vs Panama match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

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Match Start Time

The India vs Panama match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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