England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs SL 1st ODI

Fresh from a commanding 3–0 victory in the T20I series, England switch to the 50-over format as they take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Sri Lanka head into the three-match ODI series with plenty to address after a difficult run in the preceding white-ball games. The visitors were beaten in Southampton and Cardiff before their struggles peaked in Manchester, where they were dismissed for only 124 in the final T20I. Facing an England side high on confidence, Sri Lanka will need a significant response to revive their fortunes in the 50-over format.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date: September 22, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Date And Time

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 5 p.m. IST on September 22, 2026.

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England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Venue

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Live Telecast In India

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

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England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Playing/Probable XI

England Playing XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

England named their playing XI for the first Metro Bank ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka are yet to officially announce their playing XI.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Preview

Joe Root is back in England's ODI set-up, bringing proven experience to a middle order packed with attacking intent. Harry Brook and Jos Buttler provide the power around him, giving the hosts a blend of control and aggression.

Tom Banton and Ben Duckett will open the innings for England. The assignment also represents another step in Banton's return to the international set-up. England's bowling attack also provides plenty of confidence, with Jofra Archer leading the pace unit.

Sri Lanka will look to Pathum Nissanka and captain Charith Asalanka to provide a solid foundation at the top of the order and give their bowlers a competitive total to defend against England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Pavan Rathnayake.

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