Day 2 Lunch: Bumrah Gets His 11th Five-Wicket Haul, Bowls Out Australia For 104

The Indian team would be a touch disappointed that they couldn't get a handy lead, which seemed to be on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9.

But Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and got the lead below 50 (46 runs), making it a contest of who bats better in the second innings.