BCCI Triples Per Test Match Incentive To Rs 45 Lakh, Scheme To Cost Rs 45 Crore

"With the scheme, the players will earn even more than the IPL contract,. This show IPL is important but bilateral Test cricket is also very important. The total outflow will be Rs 45 crore", said Shah during interaction with select group of journalists here.

In a post on X, Shah added: "I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes".