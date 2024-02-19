Australia vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Dates, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More
The last time the two teams met in a T20I series was in early 2021 when the New Zealand prevailed 3-2 courtesy of a victory in match five at Sky Stadium in Wellington.
Australia and New Zealand will square off in a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday. This is the last T20 series for both teams before June's T20 World Cup.
New Zealand Cricket on Monday said that the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, contested between Australia and the Blackcaps has now been extended to include T20Is as well.
"Launched in 2004-05 as the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy in men’s ODI cricket, the trophy will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats in order to increase its exposure and profile," NZC said in a statement.
Australia has named a full-strength squad to take on New Zealand with Mitchell Marsh given the responsibility of leading the team. In their last T20I series, Australia defeated the West Indies 2-1 to win the three-match series.
New Zealand will be led by Mitchell Santner and big names like Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert will miss the series.
Australia vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Date And Time
The Australia vs New Zealand T20I series will begin on Wednesday, February 21 in Wellington and conclude on Sunday, February 25 in Auckland. The first T20I will start at 11:40 AM IST, the second one at 12:40 PM IST and the third at 6:30 AM IST.
Australia vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Venues
Sky Stadium in Wellington and Eden Park in Auckland are the two venues for the upcoming Australia vs New Zealand T20I series.
Australia vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Schedule
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wednesday, February 21, Wellington
Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Friday, February 23, Auckland
Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Sunday, February 25, Auckland
Australia vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming
The AUS v NZ T20I series will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video in India.
AUS vs NZ T20I 2024: Australia's Squad
Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
AUS vs NZ T20I 2024: New Zealand's Squad
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (games 2 & 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson*, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (game 1), Will Young
*Potential T20I debut