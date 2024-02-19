Australia vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Dates, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More

Australia and New Zealand will square off in a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday. This is the last T20 series for both teams before June's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand Cricket on Monday said that the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, contested between Australia and the Blackcaps has now been extended to include T20Is as well.

"Launched in 2004-05 as the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy in men’s ODI cricket, the trophy will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats in order to increase its exposure and profile," NZC said in a statement.

The last time the two teams met in a T20I series was in early 2021 when the New Zealand prevailed 3-2 courtesy of a victory in match five at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Australia has named a full-strength squad to take on New Zealand with Mitchell Marsh given the responsibility of leading the team. In their last T20I series, Australia defeated the West Indies 2-1 to win the three-match series.

New Zealand will be led by Mitchell Santner and big names like Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert will miss the series.