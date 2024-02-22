'A MATCH in HEAVEN': Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Locals In Kashmir; WATCH

A video of cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, who is on a visit to Kashmir playing roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri is going viral on social media. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar's footwork and how he played the shots.

The 'Master Blaster' was accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Tendulkar posted the video on his X account with the caption: "Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN!"

In the video, Tendulkar is also seen taking selfies with the locals.