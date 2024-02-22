'A MATCH in HEAVEN': Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Locals In Kashmir; WATCH
A few days ago, Tendulkar visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
A video of cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, who is on a visit to Kashmir playing roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri is going viral on social media. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar's footwork and how he played the shots.
The 'Master Blaster' was accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Tendulkar posted the video on his X account with the caption: "Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN!"
In the video, Tendulkar is also seen taking selfies with the locals.
Tendulkar posted a video on Instagram reminiscing about the first bat given to him. He wrote, "The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! P.S. An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?" [sic]
"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told PTI over phone.
Parray said Tendulkar spent an hour at the manufacturing unit and interacted with a small bunch of fans.
Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir.
In another video going viral on social media, Tendulkar was seen receiving enthusiastic cheers from his fellow passengers aboard a flight. The passengers clapped and chanted the famous "Sachin Sachin" chant.
Tendulkar, visibly moved by the heartfelt gesture, acknowledged the passengers by folding his hands and extending greetings. Watch video here:
'Sachin, Sachin' chants in a flight for Sachin Tendulkar.
pic.twitter.com/LmyvzMEmt0
(With PTI inputs)