Wind Sector - A Policy Flip But Just A Minor Blip: ICICI Securities

The wind sector saw a sharp re-rating with a new set of initiatives announced in early-FY23, mainly:

the removal of reverse auction; wind-specific bids with a cap for 2GW per state; wind-specific renewable purchase obligations; and a new target of 10 giga watt wind-only auction.

Basis media reports, the government is mulling over reverting to the earlier regime – reverse auction and pan-India bids. However, in the last nine months, the government conducted only one bid with removal of reverse auction and state-specific bid in February 2024.

Meanwhile, companies under our coverage have leaped five times and two times since FY23-end with:

higher captive (or corporate) wind addition; public sector tenders; lower competitive intensity; and a shift to grow wind in the mix (round the clock and hybrid tenders are norm).

We believe, wind capacity addition will likely expand to 6-7 GW. Thus, we upgrade Inox Wind Ltd. and Suzlon Energy Ltd. to Buy.